News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sad twist to nasty fall as Kokkinakis reveals injury
Kokkinakis reveals injuries after nasty mishap

Dominant New Zealand seal America's Cup success

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Emirates Team New Zealand rounded off a dominant America's Cup triumph with victory in race nine on Monday.

Dominant New Zealand seal America's Cup success

Dominant New Zealand seal America's Cup success

Their success on the Great Sound wrapped up a 7-1 win over Oracle Team USA, with the Kiwi outfit having started with a minus point after software tycoon Larry Ellison's side won the qualifiers.

Peter Burling - the youngest helmsman to win the historic event - and his team-mates therefore reclaimed the Auld Mug for New Zealand for the first time in 14 years.

It will help to rid the demons of their 2013 choke, when an 8-1 lead turned into a heartbreaking loss.

USA skipper James Spithill paid tribute to the victors, saying: "Full credit to Emirates Team New Zealand, what an incredible job they've done."

Back To Top