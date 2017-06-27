Emirates Team New Zealand rounded off a dominant America's Cup triumph with victory in race nine on Monday.

Dominant New Zealand seal America's Cup success

Their success on the Great Sound wrapped up a 7-1 win over Oracle Team USA, with the Kiwi outfit having started with a minus point after software tycoon Larry Ellison's side won the qualifiers.

Peter Burling - the youngest helmsman to win the historic event - and his team-mates therefore reclaimed the Auld Mug for New Zealand for the first time in 14 years.

It will help to rid the demons of their 2013 choke, when an 8-1 lead turned into a heartbreaking loss.

USA skipper James Spithill paid tribute to the victors, saying: "Full credit to Emirates Team New Zealand, what an incredible job they've done."