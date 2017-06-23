Who are Liverpool’s record signings? Salah, Suarez and the club’s top 10

Liverpool are still striving to recapture the glory days of the past, with the club prepared to spend big when necessary in order to acquire talent that they believe will help to bring the good times back to Anfield. Who, though, are the club’s most elaborate purchases? Goal takes a look at the top 10 ...

MOHAMED SALAH £36m

Liverpool's biggest signing is also the club's most recent, with the Reds splashing the cash for Roma's speedster.

The Egyptian winger struggled in his time with Chelsea, but a move to the Serie A side gave him a new lease on life, and his signing has the Liverpool attack looking rather frightening on paper.

ANDY CARROLL £35m

Part of a remarkable January deadline day in 2011 which saw the Reds move for the burly frontman after offloading Fernando Torres to Chelsea in a British transfer record deal.

Never really got going at Anfield and eventually saw a loan move to West Ham made permanent after netting just 11 times for Liverpool.

CHRISTIAN BENTEKE £32.5m

Eyebrows were raised when the Reds splashed the cash to sign a powerful targetman who, despite impressing at Aston Villa, contradicted the ball-playing philosophies of the club.

The Belgium international proved to be an expensive flop as he was offloaded to Crystal Palace after just 12 months at Anfield.

SADIO MANE £30m

Scorer of the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history, the hard-working forward was snapped up from Southampton in the summer of 2016.

Made an instant impact at Anfield and, after 13 goals in an injury-hit debut campaign, is an exciting prospect for the future as he approaches the peak years of his career.

ROBERTO FIRMINO £29m

Has never been a prolific frontman, but the Brazilian has offered plenty to the Reds cause since completing a move from Hoffenheim in 2015.

Is ideally suited to Jurgen Klopp’s high-tempo and high-press style of football, with the 25-year-old prepared to work hard for the collective cause, rather than pursue his own ends.

ADAM LALLANA £25m

Part of the first wave of talent to leave Southampton for Liverpool in 2014, with his services acquired after just two years in the Premier League.

The lively frontman saw his value questioned early on, but he has emerged as a key man under Klopp and a regular for the England national side.

GEORGINIO WIJNALDUM £23m

Endured a forgettable debut season in England with Newcastle, as he suffered relegation out of the Premier League, but was offered an immediate route back to the top-flight by Liverpool in 2016.

Has not been the regular source of goals for the Reds that he has been for other clubs, but time is still on his side.

LUIS SUAREZ £22.8m

Signed on the same deadline day in January 2011 as Carroll, with it remarkable to think now that his arrival from Ajax was overshadowed by transfers involving two high-profile flops.

Made plenty of headlines, good and bad, at Anfield before leaving for Barcelona after a season in which his second 30-goal haul for the club carried them agonisingly close to the Premier League title.

FERNANDO TORRES £20.2m

Liverpool broke their transfer record at the time to snap up the Spanish striker from boyhood club Atletico Madrid.

Netted at a remarkable rate for the Reds, earning World Cup and European Championship honours along the way, before seeing his career stall after a record-breaking transfer to Chelsea.

DEJAN LOVREN £20m

Joined Adam Lallana and Rickie Lambert in trading Southampton for Liverpool in the summer of 2014, becoming the most expensive defender in the club’s history.

Struggled to justify his hefty price tag at first but has grown into his role at Anfield and committed to a new long-term contract in April 2017.