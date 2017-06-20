Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah has posted a confusing message on social media amid links to Premier League new boys Newcastle.

Newcastle target Acquah contradicts himself in social post suggesting move to England is almost done

During a recent interview with Ghana Web, the 25-year-old suggested that he was closing in on a move to the Premier League as a deal was “90 per cent done”.

He also admitted that playing in England was his “dream” and that he hoped a transfer would be pushed through during the summer window.

Acquah has, however, now contradicted himself by insisting that the “reports” of an imminent switch are wrong – despite linking to the video in which he himself claims as much.



Reports that I claimed a '90% done deal' to @NUFC completely FALSE. 100% committed to @TorinoFC_1906. See video https://t.co/onpXrStLIg

— Afriyie Acquah (@AcquahAfriyie20) June 20, 2017



The Ghana international has spent the vast majority of his career to date in Serie A, taking in spells at Palermo, Parma, Sampdoria and Torino.

He has been with his current club since 2015 and penned a four-year contract upon his arrival.

Newcastle are, however, in the market for new recruits as they prepare for life back in the English top-flight.

Acquah’s top level experience, both domestically and internationally, was believed to have made him a target for Rafa Benitez, but it now remains to be seen whether a bemusing tale will result in a transfer when the window re-opens.