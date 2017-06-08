Aussie swimmer banned 12 months for missed drug tests

Australian swimmer Thomas Fraser-Holmes will miss 12 months of competition after being banned for missing three drug tests.

According to Fairfax, Fraser-Holmes faced a FINA hearing on Wednesday night in the hope of avoiding a suspension, but was unsuccessful.

The ban means he will miss April's Commonwealth Games, unless he can get the decision overturned at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Fellow Aussies Maddie Groves and Jarrod Poort also face suspensions for missing tests.

All athletes in registered drug testing pools of international federations and national anti-doping organisations are required to provide their whereabouts for one hour every day (between 5am-11pm) when they will be available for testing.

ASADA said that at the point of each missed test, athletes have the opportunity to put forward an explanation before a missed test declaration was made.

Swimming Australia CEO Mark Anderson said he'd be disappointed if protocols weren't followed by the swimmers.

"Both Swimming Australia and our athletes have been very clear on our position in relation to anti-doping both here in Australia and internationally," Anderson said in a statement.

"The Australian Dolphins Swim Team has worked hard to develop a culture of professionalism and respect.

"Part of that professionalism is ensuring each athlete is accountable and responsible for accurately providing their locations so testers can access them when required. It is extremely disappointing if this has not occurred as it should."

The Australian team released a statement last month.

"Swimming Australia confirms it has recently been informed by ASADA and FINA that members of the Australian Dolphins Swim team may have failed to update their whereabouts appropriately over the previous 12-month period," the statement said.

"ASADA and FINA are yet to finalise their processes and to confirm the final outcomes in relation to these matters.

"Under ASADA and FINA rules, Swimming Australia is unable to announce details on any individual swimmers who may have failed to update their whereabouts appropriately until ASADA and FINA have completed their process."

