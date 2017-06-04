Fabio Fognini collapsed to a 7-6 (7-2) 6-0 6-2 defeat against Stan Wawrinka in the French Open third round on Saturday, having squandered three opportunities to win the opening set.

Fognini folds to send Wawrinka through

Wawrinka looked to be heading for defeat in the first when a break sent Fognini 6-5 up with a service game to come.

But the 2015 champion survived a trio of set points to force a tie-break and, after taking the first two points of the shoot-out, a second mini-break proved decisive.

An overhead smash found the net and Fognini drove his racquet into the clay in frustration as Wawrinka went 5-2 up on his way to winning the breaker.

Fognini's disappointment at squandering his first-set chance was clear and he dropped his opening two service games of the second.

The world number 29 called for the trainer at 3-0 down to address a knee issue and he slumped to a second-set whitewash as the fight he had shown in the opener deserted him, making three double faults in a single game at one stage.

Fognini ended a nine-game losing streak to go 2-1 down in the third but wasted his best chance to get back into the match when he threw away three break points at 3-2.

Third seed Wawrinka eventually put the match to bed when a listless Fognini found the net with a return of serve.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN



Wawrinka [3] bt Fognini [28] 7-6 (7-2) 6-0 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS



Wawrinka – 27/24



Fognini – 20/32

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS



Wawrinka – 6/2



Fognini – 0/7

BREAK POINTS WON



Wawrinka – 7/12



Fognini – 2/6

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE



Wawrinka – 62



Fognini – 53

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE



Wawrinka – 73/60



Fognini – 54/48

TOTAL POINTS



Wawrinka – 96



Fognini – 69