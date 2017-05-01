NASCAR at Richmond: Live updates, highlights from Toyota Owners 400

Can Jimmie Johnson make it three in a row?

NASCAR at Richmond: Starting lineup, Odds, time, TV info

Johnson looks to win his third consecutive race when the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at Richmond Internation Speedway Sunday. After winning at Texas and Bristol, Johnson will start from the 17th position to try and win three in a row for the first time since he won four straight in 2007.

Matt Kenseth will start from the pole position followed by Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr, who is running his first race since announcing his plans to retire after the season, will start 12th.

The Toyota Owners 400 begins at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox or can be live streamed using the Fox Sports Go app.

Follow along below for live updates and observations from Richmond.

Starting lineup

1. Matt Kenseth



2. Ryan Blaney



3. Martin Truex Jr.



4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.



5. Joey Logano*



6. Kevin Harvick



7. Kyle Busch



8. Clint Bowyer



9. Kurt Busch



10. Jamie McMurray



11. Daniel Suarez





12. Dale Earnhardt Jr.



13. Ryan Newman



14. Chase Elliott



15. Brad Keselowski



16. Denny Hamlin



17. Jimmie Johnson



18. Kyle Larson



19. Kasey Kahne



20. Erik Jones



21. Danica Patrick



22. AJ Allmendinger



23. Chris Buescher



24. Ty Dillon



25. Aric Almirola



26. Paul Menard



27. Michael McDowell



28. Landon Cassill



29.Trevor Bayne



30. David Ragan



31. Gray Gaulding



32. Matt DiBenedetto



33. Reed Sorenson



34. Corey Lajoie



35. Jeffrey Earnhardt



36. Cole Whitt



37. Timmy Hill



38. Austin Dillon





Odds, via Vegas Insider

Kyle Busch 5/1



Kyle Larson 6/1



Joey Logano 15/2



Brad Keselowski 8/1



Kevin Harvick 8/1



Chase Elliott 9/1



Jimmie Johnson 9/1



Martin Truex Jr. 9/1



Denny Hamlin 10/1



Matt Kenseth 16/1



Clint Bowyer 20/1





Jamie McMurray 25/1Dale Earnhardt Jr. 30/1Erik Jones 30/1Kurt Busch 35/1Ryan Blaney 35/1Kasey Kahne 40/1Ryan Newman 40/1Austin Dillon 65/1Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100/1