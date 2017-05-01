NASCAR at Richmond: Live updates, highlights from Toyota Owners 400

Can Jimmie Johnson make it three in a row?
Johnson looks to win his third consecutive race when the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at Richmond Internation Speedway Sunday. After winning at Texas and Bristol, Johnson will start from the 17th position to try and win three in a row for the first time since he won four straight in 2007.
MORE: Everything you need know about the Toyota Owners 400
Matt Kenseth will start from the pole position followed by Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Dale Earnhardt Jr, who is running his first race since announcing his plans to retire after the season, will start 12th.
The Toyota Owners 400 begins at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox or can be live streamed using the Fox Sports Go app.
Follow along below for live updates and observations from Richmond.
Starting lineup
1. Matt Kenseth
2. Ryan Blaney
3. Martin Truex Jr.
4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
5. Joey Logano*
6. Kevin Harvick
7. Kyle Busch
8. Clint Bowyer
9. Kurt Busch
10. Jamie McMurray
11. Daniel Suarez
- Starting at rear of the field for Sunday's race
12. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
13. Ryan Newman
14. Chase Elliott
15. Brad Keselowski
16. Denny Hamlin
17. Jimmie Johnson
18. Kyle Larson
19. Kasey Kahne
20. Erik Jones
21. Danica Patrick
22. AJ Allmendinger
23. Chris Buescher
24. Ty Dillon
25. Aric Almirola
26. Paul Menard
27. Michael McDowell
28. Landon Cassill
29.Trevor Bayne
30. David Ragan
31. Gray Gaulding
32. Matt DiBenedetto
33. Reed Sorenson
34. Corey Lajoie
35. Jeffrey Earnhardt
36. Cole Whitt
37. Timmy Hill
38. Austin Dillon
- Starting at rear of the field for Sunday's race
Odds, via Vegas Insider
Kyle Busch 5/1
Kyle Larson 6/1
Joey Logano 15/2
Brad Keselowski 8/1
Kevin Harvick 8/1
Chase Elliott 9/1
Jimmie Johnson 9/1
Martin Truex Jr. 9/1
Denny Hamlin 10/1
Matt Kenseth 16/1
Clint Bowyer 20/1
- Starting at rear of the field for Sunday's race
Jamie McMurray 25/1
Dale Earnhardt Jr. 30/1
Erik Jones 30/1
Kurt Busch 35/1
Ryan Blaney 35/1
Kasey Kahne 40/1
Ryan Newman 40/1
Austin Dillon 65/1
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100/1