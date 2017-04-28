OFFICIAL: Lovren signs new Liverpool deal worth close to £100k a week

Dejan Lovren has signed a new four-year deal at Liverpool worth just under £100,000 a week, with the club possessing the option of an extra 12 months.

The centre-back follows Philippe Coutinho, Joe Gomez and Adam Lallana in extending his contract with the Merseysiders, with his previous terms up in 2019.

Having navigated a turbulent start since his switch from Southampton in the summer of 2014, and surpassing a century of appearances for the Reds, Lovren stated his intention to lengthen his commitment earlier this month.

Upon penning the fresh proposal, he told Liverpool's official website: "I think this is one special day for me and my family.

“I think I am the happiest guy [in the world] today, it’s another dream come true. It was always my dream to stay as long as possible at one club that I love – and that is Liverpool.

“After all that happened in the beginning, in the last two seasons I think I’ve done better than in the first season. The club has rewarded me, they believed in me and also the fans, and this is what I respect a lot after everything that happened.

“I am pleased with everything and I just want to stay here as long as possible and be a part of this family for many, many years to come.”

Klopp added: “He is an outstanding defender and someone who, I believe, still has his best times to come as a player. He has all the assets a top centre-half needs in the modern game."

Lovren, who endured a torrid evening in the 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend, has struggled with various injuries this season.

An eye issue was followed by problems with his back, groin, hamstring and knee.

The 27-year-old's preferred partner at the heart of defence, Joel Matip, has also dealt with a series of setbacks with Jurgen Klopp only able to field them both from the start in 14 league games this season.

The result at home to Palace was the first time Liverpool had suffered a top-flight loss with the duo operating in tandem.

While the pair have shown obvious signs of a strong partnership, Klopp hasn’t been able to bank on their availability. The Reds boss is in the market for a top centre-back with Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk a leading candidate, while Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli is an alternative option.

Meanwhile, findings have suggested Mamadou Sakho’s knee injury is not as bad as feared.

The Liverpool defender, on loan at Palace, has not suffered ACL damage, but is understood to have strained or bruised ligaments following his awkward fall after challenging Tottenham striker Harry Kane on Wednesday.

Sakho is not expected to feature again this season, but the hopeful timeframe is that he will be sidelined for a month.