Former All-Star P Steve Delabar suspended 80 games for positive PED test

Six-year MLB veteran and 2013 AL All-Star Steve Delabar, a right-handed reliever in the Indians organization, has been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a banned substance, the commissioner's office announced Monday (via MLB.com).

Delabar, 28, has pitched for the Mariners, Blue Jays and Reds, compiling a 15-9 record and 4.07 ERA in 190 relief appearances. He was with the Blue Jays when he made the All-Star Game in 2013.

He currently is on the Indians' Triple-A roster in Columbus. According to MLB's drug policy, if he is promoted to the majors after his suspension, he wouldn't be eligible for the postseason.

Delabar tested positive for Ostarine, a banned substance used to retain lean muscle mass, which in a statement released by his agent (via The Associated Press) Delabar said came "from a contaminated non-certified over-the-counter dietary supplement."

In the same announcement, MLB said Jonathan Aro, a right-handed reliever with the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, was given a 50-game suspension after an unspecified violation. Aro appeared in one game for the M's in 2016 and six for the Red Sox in '15.