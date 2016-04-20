On Tuesday during the Diamondbacks-Giants game, a San Francisco Giants fan made the one mistake you don't want to make when you're in the front row of the stadium: he interfered with a live ball.

Female fan mortified by male companion's embarrassing blunder

It was all innocent enough, and it started like any other play. Brandon Crawford sliced a ball down the left field line that first landed on the fair side, and then rolled toward the stands on the third base side. Three fans were reaching down to grab the ball, but only one of them had a glove, and he's the one who got it.

When he stands up, he thinks he has a cool memento from the game. And then he realises from the reaction on the field that the ball was fair, and as it washes over him his expressions take us all on an emotional journey: his face goes from happy, to surprised, to regret tinged with embarrassment in just a few seconds.

Watching this fan realise what he's done isn't the best (or most cringe-worthy) moment of this video, though. The reaction of his female companion is an instant classic. Once she understands what has happened, she immediately covers her face with her hands out of sheer embarrassment.

She knows that they won't be able to stay (spectator interference typically results in the fan being ejected from the park), and that the camera is definitely on them. So she pulls the hood of her shirt over her face and makes a run for it. Can you blame her?

