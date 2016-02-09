Dinghy Derby lunatics take to the river

It may not be the most well-known race in Australia just yet but the footage from the Red Bull Dinghy Derby is just plain awesome.

Dingy Derby lunatics take to the river

In tricked-out dinghies these madmen reach speeds of up to 90km/hr all the whlle dodging submerged and fallen trees, navigating needle-thin waterways and passing fellow competitors along the 90km race route.

The race takes place in Renmark, South Australia and has been running for 36 years.

The 2016 installment was the biggest yet with a field of over 90 boats participating.

It was won by local favourites and the former dinghy president Matt Thur and swinger Shane Palat. Thur has been racing the event for ten years and it was his first win.

The 2015 champions, brothers Kyle and Ryleigh Pfitzner finished second.