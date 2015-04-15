Christy Mack 'couldn't look in the mirror for weeks'

Christy Mack has opened to up about her recovery from the brutal attack dished out by former boyfriend, MMA fighter War Machine.

Christy Mack. Source: Getty

In an interview with ESPN, the former adult film star details the steps she's taken to reclaim her identity.

She reportedly suffered 18 broken bones in August last year when War Machine, aka Jon Koppenhaver, found her with a male friend in their Las Vegas home.

She now has veneers on her broken teeth and needs glasses because of the damage to her eyes.

She says she still doesn’t fully recognise her new face.

"I didn’t look in the mirror for weeks.

"Just feeling my face, I knew it wasn’t right ... So when I’d look in the mirror, it’s not me — that person wasn’t me. It’s so hard to go every day without being you anymore."

After a whirlwind relationship, Mack says War Machine turned violent quickly.

He allegedly cut most of her hair off with a knife during the attack, but she's decided to embrace the new look, receiving a lot of positive feedback on Instagram.

She has also decided to cover an old tattoo on her back that read: "Property of War Machine" with a new one.