China's Zheng Saisai claimed the WTA Zhengzhou Women's Tennis Open title with victory over compatriot Wang Yafan in the final on Sunday.

Zheng dropped the opening set but bounced back to triumph 5-7 6-2 6-1 against the fourth seed after two hours and 25 minutes on court.

Despite the defeat, Wang - who reached the last 16 of the Miami Open earlier this year - is certain to rise to a career-best world ranking of 86 on Monday.