Women's Cricket World Cup venues unveiled

An upgraded Hagley Oval will stage the final of the women's Cricket World Cup in 2021 and is one of six New Zealand grounds that will host games.

The 2021 tournament decider will take place under lights at the picturesque Christchurch venue, which was last month given the all-clear by local authorities to build broadcast standard lights.

Six-time champions Australia will hope the allocation of Hagley Oval isn't a bad omen.

When New Zealand last staged the tournament in 2000, the hosts prevailed in a final in Christchurch, beating Australia at nearby Lincoln.

Organisers on Thursday revealed semi-finals will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton and Tauranga's Bay Oval.

Other cities to host pool games are Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin.

Australia, New Zealand and defending champions England are the only teams confirmed to participate in the eight-nation World Cup, comprising 31 games from February 6 to March 7.

A complete draw will be announced in March.