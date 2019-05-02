WNBA star schools male player in win for ladies everywhere

A WNBA star has scored a big win for women after taking down a former college men’s player in a one-on-one basketball match.

Minnesota Lynx guard Lexie Brown teamed up with The Hoop State Network’s She Nice! series on Youtube, which pits female stars against trash-talking males.

The series will make men who brag about being able to beat professional females basketballers on social media to put their money where their mouths are, so to speak.

A former D-II basketball player thought he could beat @WNBA player Lexie Brown 1-on-1 … She showed him otherwise 😂 (via @TheHoopState) pic.twitter.com/JBID9l4NmQ — ESPN (@espn) May 1, 2019





Brown faced former Division II player Darius Moore in a first-to-seven match, with a four-dribble limit rule.

Both players boasted that they would win 7-0 before the contest started and Brown got off to a flying start after jumping out to a 3-0 lead.

Brown did it for the ladies after beating Moore in a one-on-one contest. Pic: TheHoopState/Twitter

Moore eventually went up 6-5 with only one more basket needed to clinch the match but Brown showed her mettle to win the contest and the respect of her male counterpart.

Brown went into the match-up wanting to “show up and show out for the girls out there” and the WNBA star did just that.

In Moore’s defence, he wasn’t an actual social media trash talker, with the program pitting an actual ball player against Brown for the first episode.

Follow-up episodes are set to focus on men who are vocally critical of the standard of women’s professional basketball.