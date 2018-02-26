Triple axel skater apologises for controversial interview

U.S. figure skater Mirai Nagasu has apologised for her strange interview after a disappointing performance in the women's free skate.

After finishing 10th in that event, Nagasu blamed her performance in part on a lack of hot water in the showers and waking up too early.

She seemed to take credit for the U.S. winning the bronze medal in team skating ("I saved the team a bit") and said she hoped the Olympics would make her a TV star: “I would like to be on 'Dancing With the Stars' because I am a star."

Mirai Nagasu had her bronze medal in her jacket pocket today. "I'm mentally exhausted," she says. "These three weeks for me have been a 'bleep show.' ... I can't wait to get home and put this medal around every kid's neck" #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/SbXVjBadnK — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) February 23, 2018

“I would like to be on Dancing With the Stars because I am a star,” Nagasu said after her skate.

“I made history here by landing the first triple axel for a U.S. lady at the Olympics so I think that is a big deal. I hope I get more opportunities to let my personality just shine."

Although her remarks generated criticism from some reporters and on Twitter, the popular skater's many fans flooded social media with support, saying she had no need to apologise.

Yet the two-time Olympian and seven-time U.S. national medalist felt the need to set the record straight.

Nagasu told People Magazine her time in South Korea has been stressful.

“I think I’ve literally cried my way through these Olympic Games," she said. “It’s been an experience that I will never forget.

“I feel really, really awful about the things I said. I feel bad that people think that I was throwing my teammates under the bus because I never wanted to come off that way.”

Nagasu said she was especially disappointed her comments had not represented her country well.

Even with the flaws, I enjoyed my Olympic performances and have been overwhelmingly happy with the support I’ve received from everyone.

I’m grateful to the @olympics for bringing my family together to watch me compete and that my grandma made a surprise visit as well! — Mirai Nagasu (@mirai_nagasu) February 23, 2018

“I don’t know if I can stress enough how mentally exhausting this all is, and to have gone out there and attacked every single element even though it wasn’t enough — I feel especially bad that my comments weren’t a good representation of me and I came off really poorly,” Nagasu said.

“I think above all else our job here is to represent Team USA to the best of our ability, and I didn’t do that yesterday and that’s something I have a lot of regret about.”

She later took to Twitter to reveal some of her thoughts about the controversy, sharing a poem she wrote four years ago.

Four years ago when I wasn’t named to the team, I wrote this poem. Today I want to share with you a minuscule part of what it’s like to be me. It is not always the glitter and glam that it is made out to be. pic.twitter.com/xbGLE0m0RY — Mirai Nagasu (@mirai_nagasu) February 25, 2018

Nagasu's performance in these Winter Games will be remembered not for that interview, but for one shining moment.

She landed a triple axel in the team event, making her the first U.S. woman — and only the third woman overall — to perform the feat on the Olympic stage.