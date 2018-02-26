News

IOC responds to Russian hockey stars' anthem surprise
Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony

Yahoo US

The 2018 Olympics have unearthed plenty of hidden gems in the city of PyeongChang, South Korea, but none may be more awesome than this kid playing guitar at the Closing Ceremony.

0316_1800_syd_para
0:32

For those interested in more details, his name is Yang Tae-hwan.

LOOK WHO'S BACK: Shirtless Tongan strikes again at Closing Ceremony

SPOOKY: The Simpsons' crazy Winter Games prediction

He is 13 year olds and he's almost certainly better than you at guitar. A lot better.

This 13-year-old has a big future in the music industry. Pic: Getty

Out of the stage he came and immediately started rocking out as a fleet of drones flew over the stadium, though that's not all that happened.

Dancers danced, some people dressed straight out of the movie Tron climbed toward the Olympic cauldron, a lady in a giant Korean dress walked around.

It was quite something.

But it all paled in comparison to the guitar-shredding exploits of this precocious talent from the Winter Games' host nation.

Here is Yang crushing another solo at only age 10 in the video below.


