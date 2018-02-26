Spanish skater breaks hearts with gala routine

Javier Fernandez wowed the world with his light-hearted and flirtatious take on aerobics and ice skating at the Winter Olympics.

Rappers, Spiderman and a tiger took to the ice as the world's top skaters let their creativity take over in a gala exhibition, the final figure skating event at the Pyeongchang Games.

Galas are a traditional part of any major figure skating competition, allowing fans to glimpse a different side of the skaters, who do moves and routines not usually permitted under competition rules.

Each skater works up a separate routine that they use all year. Props and original costumes are also permitted.

Spain's bronze medalist Fernandez, however, stole the show when he came out carrying a gym bag in a routine that depicted an aerobics class.

Flirting shamelessly with the crowd with lines that included "You can call me later" and "A body like this just doesn't happen," he performed pushups to "Let's Get Physical" before stripping down to a muscle shirt and Superman cape.

Other routines included Alina Zagitova, the women's singles champion, who wore a tiger-striped costume and set a lit candle on the ice for her sultry routine to "Afro Blue" by Jazzmeia Horn, while Uzbekistan's Misha Ge came out in a boxing robe and gloves.

Canada's bronze-winning pair Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford used a folding chair for an emotional rendition of Billy Joel's "Piano Man".

Once the skaters cleared the ice, volunteers who have helped at the venue piled on to it to take selfies and chat around the Olympic rings, signaling the end of the show.

Until Beijing in 2022.