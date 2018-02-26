Curtain falls on Games with stunning Closing Ceremony

One of the best parts of every Closing Ceremony is the way that Olympians march in en masse, a group of competitors no longer separated by national origin.

It's an easy visual metaphor, yes, but it's a good one too, an opportunity to see the Olympics as their own self-imagined ideal: competition that leads to a deeper connection.

The PyeongChang Olympics closed on Sunday night with a ceremony that was a bit of a Vegas buffet, something for everyone, but the emotional highlight was, without a doubt, that athlete march.

Nearly 3,000 of them walked onto the circular floor of PyeongChang Stadium, some waving flags, some with their arms around each other, some riding on others' shoulders, and some sporting the medals they'd won these last two weeks.

They posed for selfies as frustrated production assistants just offstage tried to hustle them into their seats, but this was the athletes' last moment on the world stage - they weren't surrendering it for anyone.

In the highly regimented, time-is-of-the-essence world that is the Olympics, it was a rare moment of imprecise, glorious humanity.

There was a bit of the half-full school play about all of these Games; attendance was sparse at virtually all events that didn't feature South Koreans in marquee roles.

While there were bright, peppy Olympic signs running all the way from Gangneung on the coast to Phoenix Park in the mountains, a distance of 95km - almost all seemed temporary, almost all seemed like they'd be a painful, cringeworthy reminder of what had been if you happened to run across them two or five or ten years down the road.

Behind those signs, the mountains were brown and the trees sparse, and you have to wonder how much will have changed for the better a decade from now because of these Games.

The Olympic volunteers were uniformly cheerful - beyond cheerful, they were exuberant, every last smiling one of them.

But will that exuberance, and the goodwill it inspired, be enough to transform PyeongChang into the tourist destination it hopes to become after these games? The Gangwon Province government is gambling the region's future on it.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach described the 2018 Winter Olympics as "the Games of New Horizons" at Sunday's elaborate Closing Ceremony.

Cross-country skiing legend Marit Bjoergen - the most decorated athlete in Winter Olympics history - was presented with her gold medal a matter of hours after winning the 30-kilometre mass start classic event.

It was the eighth time Bjoergen topped the podium in the Winter Games, matching the record set by compatriots Ole Einar Bjoerndalen and Bjorn Daehlie and ensuring Norway finished top of the medal table with 14 golds and 39 in total.

South Korean boyband sensation EXO performed and there were fireworks aplenty, but no Russia flag flying at a ceremony held after members of the victorious men's Olympic Athletes from Russia ice hockey team sung the banned national anthem following a golden-goal win over Germany.

Bach declared the Games a huge success in his closing speech following a handover for the 2022 Beijing Games.

"I can truly say the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018 are the Games of New Horizons," Bach said.

"We are embracing these new horizons. We offer our hand to everybody to join forces in this faith in the future.

"Dear athletes, you are the best ambassadors of our optimism. Thank you for sharing it with us. Thank you for your competitive spirit. Thank you for your fair play."

Pyeongchang Organising Committee president Lee Hee-Beom said he hopes the Games have gone a long way to easing tensions between North and South Korea.

"In particular, the athletes from South and North Korea built friendship, and it showcased much bigger possibilities beyond sport." he stated.

"When marching together, and even competing together as a unified Korean team, it constituted a strong identity of one single nation.

"The world paid its high tribute of admiration for the athletes of South and North Korea who marched and competed together during the Games. And the spectators in the stands shouted: 'We are one'.

"The seed of peace you have planted here in Pyeongchang will grow as a big tree in the not-distant future. The hope and aspirations of South and North Korean athletes together with cheerleaders will definitely serve as a cornerstone of the unification of the Korean Peninsula."

