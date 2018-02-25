Sweden down hosts to claim curling gold

News

AAP /

Sweden beat South Korea 8-3 to claim their third women's curling gold medal in four Winter Olympics.

The victory ended the fairytale Games run of the team which captivated the home nation.

While Sweden confirmed their status as the dominant force in women's curling, Korea's silver marked a major Asian breakthrough in the sport.

Japan defeated Britain on Saturday to take the bronze.

The only previous Asian team to win an Olympic medal were China's women, who won bronze at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

