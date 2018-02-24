American men win nation's first curling gold

News

The United States men's team have won the nation's first gold medal in curling after delivering a knockout punch against Sweden on Saturday in PyeongChang.

The Americans scored five in the eighth end to crush Sweden 10-7.

With the score deadlocked at 5-5, United States skip John Shuster provided some last-rock magic with a pinpoint double take-out for five.

That left their Swedish opponents stunned as the Gangneung Curling Centre erupted into chants of 'USA, USA'.

The passion! Pic: Getty

The United States' best result before PyeongChang was a bronze medal for the men at Turin 2006.

Sweden's loss meant more disappointment for Niklas Edin, who had skipped Sweden to world championship titles in 2013 and 2015 and a bronze at the Sochi Olympics but could not grab the one medal to elude him.

The contest got off to a tactical start with the Swedes blanking the first then scoring a pair in the second, only to have the US hit right back with a two on another brilliant last-rock shot from Shuster.

FULL STORY: Miracle snowboarder creates Olympic history with double gold

The Americans stole a point in the fourth after a measurement to determine shot stone to take their first lead at 3-2.

The Swedes would not be rattled, answering with two in the fifth as the seesaw battle continued with the US replying with a pair in the sixth and Sweden getting one back in the seventh to leave the teams deadlocked on 5-5 with three ends to play.

After the US scored their five a reeling Sweden chipped two off the deficit in the ninth but there was too much damage to repair and the Swedes finally conceded in the 10th.

with Reuters

