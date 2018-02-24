News

Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony
Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony

Snowboarder narrowly avoids squashing stray squirrel

7Sport /

A stray squirrel has narrowly escaped being squashed by Austrian snowboarder Daniela Ulbing after a sudden interruption in PyeongChang on Saturday.

Ulbing was competing against Russia's Milena Bykova in a women's parallel giant slalom heat when the animal made the shocking entrance.

"I thought I saw something run through the screen!" exclaimed a commentator.

"I wasn't sure. It's definitely a squirrel mid-race. It looks like she got his tail."

OOPS: The sad irony in Russian bobsledder's doping scandal

Fine margins. Pic: Channel 7

Ubling won the race by a healthy margin, remarkably keeping her balance.

"And preserved the wildlife," said the second commentator.

"That's a win on both counts."

FULL STORY: The 'ingenious' tactic that won this 15-year-old a gold medal

