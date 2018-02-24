News

Canadian apologises over silver medal furore

7Sport /

Jocelyne Larocque has apologised for her polarising gesture at the medal presentation after Canada's defeat to the United States in the women's ice hockey final.

0:32

Larocque caused a worldwide stir when she angrily took off her silver medal during the presentation ceremony, following Canada's shootout defeat against the USA in PyeongChang.

The Canadian, who was upset her team didn't win gold, was criticised when she refused to wear her medal during the ceremony after the match.

Larocque released a statement through Team Canada on Friday, saying she regrets her actions.

"Please understand this was a moment in time that I truly wish I could take back," Larocque said.

Lerocque takes off her silver medal. Image: Channel 7

"I take seriously being a role model to young girls and representing our country. My actions did not demonstrate the values our team, myself and my family live and for that I am truly sorry."

Melody Davidson, general manager of Canada's national team programs, said: "[Larocque] is very remorseful and takes responsibility for her error.

"Emotions run high at the Olympic Games and never more so than in a gold-medal game, but at all times we expect our team to act professionally and demonstrate sound sportsmanship. I would like to congratulate the United States on their victory."

For many fans watching the medal presentation, Larocque's actions were disrespectful and unsportsmanlike.

Even many Canadians weren't happy with what they saw.






Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the shootout winner to win USA's first women's Olympic ice hockey gold since 1998 and snap a streak of four consecutive titles for their arch-rivals.

The US prevailed after the teams were locked at 2-2 after regulation and through a 20-minute overtime period.

