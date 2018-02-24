Toutant wins snowboard big air gold

Sebastian Toutant has claimed the gold medal in the men's snowboard big air at PyeongChang after a superb exhibition on Saturday.

The Canadian kicked things off in the three-jump final with an 84.75 on his first run.

Toutant then stepped things up on his second attempt - landing a stunning 1620-degree spin cleanly to clock up an 89.50 for a combined score of 174.25.

The Quebec-native came unstuck at the landing on his third attempt but it didn't stop him from winning the gold.

The win gave Team Canada an 11th gold of the PyeongChang Games.

Kyle Mack of the United States took silver with a score of 168.75.

He had a chance to better Toutant but sat down on his third and final jump.

Billy Morgan of Great Britain earned bronze with a score of 168.00, in front of a boisterous crowd at Alpensia ski jumping centre.

Teenage Redmond Gerard, who captured the first gold medal for the US in PyeongChang in the slopestyle event two weeks ago, finished fifth.