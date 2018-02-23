News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony
Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony

Russian bobsledder fails Olympic drug test

James Ellingworth
AAP /

A second Russian athlete has failed a doping test at the PyeongChang Games, a day before the International Olympic Committee's executive board is to decide whether to reinstate the country for Sunday's closing ceremony.

0316_1800_syd_para
0:32

Another Aussie medal at Winter Paralympics
Kay Adams: Chandler Catanzaro will end the kicking curse in Tampa Bay
1:39

Kay Adams: Chandler Catanzaro will end the kicking curse in Tampa Bay
Kyle Brandt: Eric Ebron will ball with the Colts
2:06

Kyle Brandt: Eric Ebron will ball with the Colts
Reggie Bush: LeGarrette Blount is a winner who'll help change Lions' culture
1:19

Reggie Bush: LeGarrette Blount is a winner who'll help change Lions' culture
Peter Schrager: Ryan Jensen adds a toughness to the Buccaneers
2:08

Peter Schrager: Ryan Jensen adds a toughness to the Buccaneers
Reggie Bush: Giants need to do the right thing and draft Saquon Barkley
2:12

Reggie Bush: Giants need to do the right thing and draft Saquon Barkley
Reggie Bush: Sam Darnold can end discussion on best draft QB at USC Pro Day
2:00

Reggie Bush: Sam Darnold can end discussion on best draft QB at USC Pro Day
Freestyle street footballer fools goalkeeper with penalty trick
0:39

Best penalty EVER! Street footballer schools keeper with audacious backheel
Peter Schrager: People forgot human element of Richard Sherman's contract when criticizing
2:03

Peter Schrager: People forgot human element of Richard Sherman's contract when criticizing
Peter Schrager: Rams going all out to land Ndamukong Suh
2:08

Peter Schrager: Rams going all out to land Ndamukong Suh
Reggie Bush: Josh Rosen is draft's best QB over USC's Sam Darnold
1:06

Reggie Bush: Josh Rosen is draft's best QB over USC's Sam Darnold
Reggie Bush: Deion Sanders is who I wanted to be growing up
1:07

Reggie Bush: Deion Sanders is who I wanted to be growing up
 

Russian Bobsled Federation president Alexander Zubkov said on Friday a drug-test sample that pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva gave on Sunday was positive.

The Russian delegation at the PyeongChang Olympics said in a statement the substance found was trimetazdine, a medication used for angina sufferers which is listed by the World Anti-Doping Agency as a banned substance affecting the metabolism.

Zubkov said Sergeeva "confirms she took no such medication and the team confirms she was not issued any medication".

Sergeeva (R). Image: Getty

He also said a sample she had given five days earlier was clean.

Sergeeva's crew finished 12th in the women's bobsled competition on Wednesday.

The Russian team was barred from the Olympics in December for doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics but the IOC invited 168 athletes from the country to compete under the Olympic flag.

Earlier this month, Sergeeva told Associated Press competitors from other countries had warmed to her after she passed IOC vetting for PyeongChang, which included an examination of her drug-testing history.

"I don't know why but they've started talking to us more than ever before. I feel it. Maybe it's a sign to them that we're clean," Sergeeva said.

"There's a lot of people coming up and saying, 'We're happy you're here."'

It is the fourth doping case of the Games.

Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky was stripped of his bronze medal on Thursday after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium.

Slovenian hockey player Ziga Jeglic and Japanese speedskater Kei Saito also left the games after testing positive.

Back To Top