Fans' hearts break over Canadian skater's devastation

Gabrielle Daleman has received an incredible outpouring of support after bursting into tears on the ice during the women's figure skating.

Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond won bronze on Friday at the Winter Olympics, but it wasn't all good news for the Canadians.

HISTORY MADE: 15-year-old Russian wins figure skating gold

GO GIRL: Aussie skater Craine sizzles in free program

It was a disastrous day for compatriot Daleman, who was seventh after the short program.

The 20-year-old fell three times — on her opening triple toeloop-triple toeloop combination, her triple Lutz, and triple flip.

Daleman, who won bronze at last year's world championships, was deducted 4.00 points for the falls.

After her routine came to a merciful end, Daleman burst into tears as she made her way off the ice, devastated by her performance.

But in an incredible show of love and support, fans flocked to social media with praise for her.

I'm serious. Daleman was more of a role model in that skate than 99% of adults will ever have the chance to be. She just demonstrated grit and dedication in the face of heartbreak. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 23, 2018

We got you, Gabrielle Daleman

🤗🇨🇦 — Natasha Staniszewski (@tvnatasha) February 23, 2018

I would like to give Daleman from Canada a hug. She's having a tough time but is still going. #Olympics #FigureSkating — Emily Sullivan (@Emerssully) February 23, 2018

Chin up @gabby_daleman. You are still my favorite skater and an Olympic and Word medalist. So much accomplished at a young age! pic.twitter.com/RxkDNCnsDk — Justin Lambchop (@JustinLambchop) February 23, 2018

Skating can be cruel. No matter how many times you fall, the only way out is through the end of the program. I’ve been there and it feels like death itself. Gabrielle Daleman is so much better than that and I hope she bounces back at Worlds. I like the fire in her skating. — Chris Schleicher (@cschleichsrun) February 23, 2018

Let's see you fall four times in front of the world, but get back up and finish your skate like a goddamn champ. Nothing but respect for Daleman. That takes character.#PyeongChang2018 — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 23, 2018

Watching on in the stands, gold medallists Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue gave her a standing ovation, while American rival Mirai Nagasu gave her a big hug backstage.

Tessa and Scott are at the Ladies free skate event cheering on our girls! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/4g1C2TxLzE — MoirVirtue (@MoirVirtue) February 23, 2018

Lovely embrace between Nagasu and Gabby Daleman backstage. "Don't cry girl," Mirai says. Reminds Daleman of her team gold #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/1sQGQWtD6M — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) February 23, 2018

Osmond and Daleman will be looked to as leaders of Canadian team that will have to rebuild after these Olympics.

Among those retiring are Virtue and Moir, who won double gold in PyeongChang, three-time world champion Patrick Chan, and two-time world pairs champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, who captured bronze.

Osmond and Daleman, along with the retiring veterans, claimed gold in the team event to open these Games.

Russia's Alina Zagitova, just 15 years old, scored a combined 239.57 to capture gold.

Teammate and reigning world champion Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia won silver with 238.26 points.

