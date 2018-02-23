Fans' hearts break over Canadian skater's devastation

Gabrielle Daleman has received an incredible outpouring of support after bursting into tears on the ice during the women's figure skating.
Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond won bronze on Friday at the Winter Olympics, but it wasn't all good news for the Canadians.
HISTORY MADE: 15-year-old Russian wins figure skating gold
GO GIRL: Aussie skater Craine sizzles in free program
It was a disastrous day for compatriot Daleman, who was seventh after the short program.
The 20-year-old fell three times — on her opening triple toeloop-triple toeloop combination, her triple Lutz, and triple flip.
Daleman, who won bronze at last year's world championships, was deducted 4.00 points for the falls.
After her routine came to a merciful end, Daleman burst into tears as she made her way off the ice, devastated by her performance.
But in an incredible show of love and support, fans flocked to social media with praise for her.
Watching on in the stands, gold medallists Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue gave her a standing ovation, while American rival Mirai Nagasu gave her a big hug backstage.
Osmond and Daleman will be looked to as leaders of Canadian team that will have to rebuild after these Olympics.
Among those retiring are Virtue and Moir, who won double gold in PyeongChang, three-time world champion Patrick Chan, and two-time world pairs champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, who captured bronze.
Osmond and Daleman, along with the retiring veterans, claimed gold in the team event to open these Games.
Russia's Alina Zagitova, just 15 years old, scored a combined 239.57 to capture gold.
Teammate and reigning world champion Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia won silver with 238.26 points.