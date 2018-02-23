Skater dazzles fans with mid-routine costume change

News

Tanya Ray Fox | Yahoo Sports
7Sport /

French figure skater Mae Berenice Meite entered these 2018 Winter Olympics with no chance at making the podium, but she’s still managed to make the most of her time in the spotlight.

Meite’s star shines brightly during her performances, which have appealed to Olympic viewers who crave something that doesn’t feel cookie cutter.

HISTORY MADE: 15-year-old Russian wins figure skating gold

GO GIRL: Aussie skater Craine sizzles in free program

And there’s nothing ordinary about a world-class skater and athlete of her caliber skating her short program to Beyonce while wearing an incredible black jumpsuit, as she did on Wednesday.

The four-time French national champion entered the free skate on Friday in 22nd place out of the 24 skaters who qualified, meaning she performed early in the event — but you better believe that people won’t forget her or her program.

Yeah she did! Image: Getty

Halfway through, the music transitioned from Chopin to an upbeat, modern DJ tune from CDC.

Accompanying that switch was a clever costume change that, as figure skating legend Dick Button noted, was preferable to the wardrobe malfunction that her French teammate dealt with earlier in the week.



It was a really delightful moment from a skater who otherwise could’ve flown under the radar.

Hopefully it inspires other skaters to give their own costumes a bit more flourish.

