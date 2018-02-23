Sour silver medallist apologises for 'disrespectful' act

Jocelyn Larocque has apologised after she drew the ire of fans with a controversial act of defiance after the women's ice hockey final.

Winning a silver medal at the Olympics is quite the accomplishment, but in some situations, it can still feel like a loss.

HISTORY MADE: Russian 15-year-old wins figure skating gold

And when that loss comes at the hands of your arch rivals, receiving your silver medal can be anything but fulfilling.

Larocque of the Canadian National women’s hockey team was visibly upset after her team’s 3-2 loss to the US in the gold medal game.

“You work so hard. We wanted gold but didn’t get it,” Lacrocque said of her teams short-comings in an interview with the Associated Press.

After the game, the two-time Olympic medalist removed her medal as soon as it was placed around her neck.

#USAvsCAN Okay, who else is going to call out Canadas Jocelyne Larocque for being TOTALLY unsportsmanlike by taking off the silver medal. Horrible look #NoClass — Tim S. AKA BoogeyMan (@TheBoogeyPage) February 22, 2018

@HC_Women very disappointed in Jocelyne Larocque’s display of incredibly un-Canadian sportsmanship and being a poor loser. Taking off her medal immediately after being presented with it. — LeslieAnneO (@LeslieAnneOsh) February 22, 2018

Disappointed in Jocelyne Larocque. She couldn’t be bothered to say thank you and immediately took the medal off for remainder of presentation @TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/XPAyaOYlpJ — Eh-Wynner (@aWYNNING) February 22, 2018

Larocque has since apologised, saying she wishes she hadn't taken off her medal.

Larocque issued a statement through Hockey Canada apologising to the IOC, International Ice Hockey Federation, the PyeongChang Olympic Organising Committee, the Canadian Olympic Committee, Hockey Canada and her teammates and fans.

“I want to apologise ... for removing my silver medal after it was presented to me,” Larocque said.

“In the moment, I was disappointed with the outcome of the game, and my emotions got the better of me.

“I meant no disrespect — it has been an honour to represent my country and win a medal for Canada. I’m proud of our team, and proud to be counted among the Canadian athletes who have won medals at these Games.

“For all fans, young and old, please understand this was a moment in time that I truly wish I could take back ... my actions did not demonstrate the values of our team, myself and my family live and for that I am truly sorry.”

As Larocque finished answering questions from reporters and made her way to the Canadian dressing room, she was reportedly met by an IIHF official, who informed her that there are “legal” reasons as to why she must wear the medal.

Larocque nodded in agreement to the official and hurried off into the Canadian dressing room.

It is not known whether or not the disheartened women’s hockey player ever wore her silver medal after the confrontation.

More from Yahoo Canada Sports