Canadian skier hospitalised after frightening crash

Canada's India Sherret has been taken to hospital after a nasty crash in the women's ski cross in PyeongChang.

The 21-year-old was competing in the preliminary heats on Friday when she lost control off a jump and crashed hard into another jump.

WHAT A LEGEND: Figure skater goes viral with epic AC/DC routine

Sherett lay motionless for a few seconds as medical staff rushed to her side, before she was taken off the mountain on a stretcher.

"She was taken to hospital where she is being assessed. She is in stable condition," a statement from Team Canada said.

"Team Canada’s doctors will continue to assess her condition."

Sherret reportedly suffered back and hip injuries.

Condition update from India Sherret's sister's Facebook page: pic.twitter.com/tKxd2A4RcU — CranbrookTownsman (@CranTownsman) February 23, 2018

Sherret's teammate Kelsey Serwa continued Canadian dominance of ski cross by winning the final, while fellow Canadian Brittany Phelan took the silver, with Fanny Smith of Switzerland claiming bronze.

Australian Sami Kennedy-Sim rued a broken pole strap after a poor start ruined her chance to race for a medal, settling for eighth place.

The 29-year-old finished around two seconds behind the two qualifiers of her semi-final in PyeongChang after being unable to make up ground from a slow push-off.

Despite Canada's impressive performance in the ski cross this week, it has been an event to forget for a number of their athletes.

Christopher Delbosco also suffered a frightening crash in the men's event, breaking his pelvis and four ribs.