Aussie skater Craine sizzles in free program

Aussie teenager Kailani Craine has wrapped up her debut Winter Olympics campaign in style with a brilliant routine in the figure skating free program on Friday.

Craine vowed to dial up the difficult in her routine at PyeongChang on Friday after admitting that her first Olympics campaign was a little on the safe side during the short program.

VIRAL SENSATION: ACDC-loving skater captures hearts worldwide

The Newcastle-born 19-year-old did just that - pulling out a clean routine and clocking a score of 111.84 to the music of Moulin Rouge.

Craine opened with a triple lutz – double toe loop combination, before successfully executing all twelve of her elements.

So happy! "This whole experience has been a dream come true" Kailani Craine sparkles in free skate #GoAUS pic.twitter.com/MJtxh7FJO2 — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) February 23, 2018

That gave Craine a combined total of 168.61 - putting her momentarily into fourth.

She ended up finishing in a respectable 17th place.

"My legs were shaking a bit as I waited to get on, but once I was out there it all felt really natural – I was just so excited to be out there again," Craine said.

"I wanted to really enjoy this whole experience and I did that."

Craine's sparkling free routine saw her set a new season's best - giving her plenty to get excited about for a potential tilt at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

"I hope to be back in four years time and I'm going to work so hard to be even better next time," she said.

"I've learnt so much from watching the top girls here and made so many friends.

"I'm so inspired I just can't wait to see what the future brings."

The Australian figure skater went into the free program in 16th place out of 24 athletes after scoring 56.77 in the previous round.

Fifteen-year-old Alina Zagitova won the a first gold medal for the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva, 18, took silver and Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada bronze.