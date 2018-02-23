News

Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony
Italian skier crashes over line to narrowly edge rival

7Sport /

Italian skier Debora Pixner just outpaced rival Victoria Zavadovskaya in the most remarkable way to qualify for the quarter-finals of the women's ski cross on Friday.

0316_1800_syd_para
0:32

Pixner crashed on the last jump and slid down the hill to cross the line just before her Russian opponent.

The Italian was seen smiling as she got up, perhaps realising she had finished ahead of Zavadovskaya.

That's the way. Pic: Channel 7

Pixner, however, couldn't translate her form in the quarters as the 25-year-old failed to progress to the semis.

Australian competitor Sami Kennedy-Sim, meanwhile, dominated her quarter-final to comfortably reach the last eight:

