AC/DC-loving figure skater becomes internet sensation

Long-haired rockers around the world, for the first time most likely, sat up and took notice of figure skating from the Winter Olympics.

Traditionally the ice rink is a place of languid classics such as Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake and Bizet’s Carmen but one plucky Hungarian turned that on it’s head.

Nineteen-year-old Ivett Toth burst onto the ice in black leathers, her jacket adorned with the likeness of Angus Young, and performed to an AC/DC medley of Thundestruck and Back In Black.

The internet went suitably nuts, the figure skater drawing admiration from a host of people who have never watched the sport in their lives, as well as those seasoned punters who love ice skating.

Hm. I think Hungarian figure skater Ivett Toth is one of us, guys. pic.twitter.com/yW63Ig4poF — jenniedelicious (@jenniedelicious) February 21, 2018

I still don't know the difference between a triple toe, lutz, axel, or what any of these things mean but figure skating to AC/DC at the Olympics should be an instant gold medal. — 🎬Days of Sleeping 😴 Nights of TCM🎬 (@vixticator) February 21, 2018

That’s Ivett Toth. She’s from Hungary. She’s skating to an @acdc medley. And she’s wearing an outfit with a picture of Angus on the back. So there’s a new leader in the clubhouse in the “things I never thought I’d see” contest. pic.twitter.com/fgRIdv9RKG — Mike Gastineau (@gasman206) February 21, 2018

New favorite skater ever: Ivett Toth, who is skating to AC/DC's Back in Black and Thunderstruck. I feel like I'm at an NFL game. (Or working out in the gym.) She's wearing what looks like leather biker gear. The old judges are nearly fainting. You be yourself, girl! — Juliet Macur (@JulietMacur) February 21, 2018

I love this little dominatrix skating her little heart out to AC/DC — stefapie (@stefapie) February 21, 2018

Toth finished well out of medal contention following her routine but it will undoubtedly be one of the more memorable moments of the Games in South Korea.