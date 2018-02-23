AC/DC-loving figure skater becomes internet sensation

Long-haired rockers around the world, for the first time most likely, sat up and took notice of figure skating from the Winter Olympics.
Traditionally the ice rink is a place of languid classics such as Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake and Bizet’s Carmen but one plucky Hungarian turned that on it’s head.
Nineteen-year-old Ivett Toth burst onto the ice in black leathers, her jacket adorned with the likeness of Angus Young, and performed to an AC/DC medley of Thundestruck and Back In Black.
The internet went suitably nuts, the figure skater drawing admiration from a host of people who have never watched the sport in their lives, as well as those seasoned punters who love ice skating.
Toth finished well out of medal contention following her routine but it will undoubtedly be one of the more memorable moments of the Games in South Korea.