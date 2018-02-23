News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony
Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony

AC/DC-loving figure skater becomes internet sensation

7Sport /

Long-haired rockers around the world, for the first time most likely, sat up and took notice of figure skating from the Winter Olympics.

0316_1800_syd_para
0:32

Another Aussie medal at Winter Paralympics
Head coach Urban Meyer highlights what sets cornerback Denzel Ward apart from other Ohio State Defensive Backs over the years
1:05

Head coach Urban Meyer highlights what sets cornerback Denzel Ward apart from other Ohio State Defensive Backs over the years
Top 10 Luke Kuechly plays | 2017 season
3:05

Top 10 Luke Kuechly plays | 2017 season
Why the defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul trade shouldn't come as a surprise
2:15

Why the defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul trade shouldn't come as a surprise
New York Jets meeting with UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen Thursday
1:38

New York Jets meeting with UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen Thursday
Could the Cleveland Browns take quarterback Baker Mayfield at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft?
1:18

Could the Cleveland Browns take quarterback Baker Mayfield at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft?
Hardwick reacts to 'protected area' 50m penalties
0:53

Hardwick reacts to 'protected area' 50m penalties
Tigers undone by 50m penalties
0:42

Tigers undone by 50m penalties
Cummins' devastating four-wicket spell
0:20

Cummins' devastating four-wicket spell
Cummins steps on cricket ball
0:29

Cummins steps on cricket ball
First Draft: Bradley Chubb
1:27

First Draft: Bradley Chubb
Johnny Manziel's best throws from USD pro day
1:03

Johnny Manziel's best throws from USD pro day
 

Traditionally the ice rink is a place of languid classics such as Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake and Bizet’s Carmen but one plucky Hungarian turned that on it’s head.

Nineteen-year-old Ivett Toth burst onto the ice in black leathers, her jacket adorned with the likeness of Angus Young, and performed to an AC/DC medley of Thundestruck and Back In Black.

Toth was rocking the rink. Pic: Getty

The internet went suitably nuts, the figure skater drawing admiration from a host of people who have never watched the sport in their lives, as well as those seasoned punters who love ice skating.







Toth finished well out of medal contention following her routine but it will undoubtedly be one of the more memorable moments of the Games in South Korea.

This jacket likely to become a must-have piece of fashion. Pic: Getty

Back To Top