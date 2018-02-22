News

Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony
Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony

Koreans wipe each other out in skating shocker

South Korea were eyeing at least one medal with two women in the 1000 short track final, but what transpired was an absolute disaster.

In front of a raucous home crowd on Thursday night, Choi Min-jeong and Shim Suk-hee qualified for the final, with everything at stake.

INCREDIBLE COURAGE: Aussie skier's gutsy act after breaking collerbone

HISTORY MADE: Kiwi teenagers break 26-year medal drought

Choi looked the most likely to take gold, blitzing her rivals on her way to the decider.

However the 19-year-old found herself in a precarious position on the final lap, and slipped as she was going around one of the final bends.

Absolute disaster. Image: Channel 7

But to make matters worse, Choi took out her compatriot Shim on the way, sending both South Koreans crashing into the sideboards.

The screaming crowd immediately went silent, shocked by what had transpired.

Dutch skater Suzanne Schulting took gold, while Canada's Kim Boutin was second, and Italian Ariana Fontana third.

Schulting celebrates. Image: Getty

It hasn't been a great week for the South Korean speed skating team, with two female athletes facing growing calls for their ban from the national squad after appearing to blame a teammate for their failure to reach the team pursuit semi-finals.

Kim Bo-reum and Park Ji-woo crossed the line almost four seconds ahead of the third Korean skater, Noh Seon-yeong, in the quarter-finals on Monday.

In the pursuit, the clock only stops when the final skater has crossed the line and teams typically finish with all three skaters bunched together.

Television clips showed Noh in tears on the bench after the race while Kim and Park appeared to ignore her and walk away with only their Dutch coach, Bob de Jong, offering Noh comfort.

Noh had been hoping to win gold to honour her late brother, former short track world champion Jing-kyu, who died of bone cancer in 2016.

While Kim and Park were being interviewed after the race, Noh walked out of the arena and declined to answer questions.

"Team pursuit results are decided when the last skater reaches the finish line and that's the part where we didn't do well," Kim said in the interview.

Park said in the interview that she "didn't know Noh was left behind because it was too loud".

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 500,000 people had signed a petition lodged with the presidential Blue House, calling for Kim and Park to be ousted from the national team.

with AAP

