Chinese skater breaks world record twice to win gold

AAP /

Wu Dajing broke his own world record to win the men's 500-metre short-track speed skating at the Winter Games in PyeongChang, giving China their first gold medal in the event.

Wu clocked 39.584 seconds on Thursday to claim victory ahead of South Korean Hwang Daeheon and compatriot Lim Hyojun.

Wu adds gold to the silver and bronze medals he won in 2014 in Sochi.

What a performance. Image: Getty

It was a red-letter day for Wu, who twice broke the world record - once when he bettered American John Celski's 2012 benchmark in qualifying and again in the final, when he smashed his own mark.

The win caps a brilliant four-year spell for the Chinese who, since the Sochi Games, had dominated the distance, with 10 wins at world championships and in the World Cup.

In the women's Olympic short track speed skating, Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands won the 1000m final in on Thursday and Canada's Kim Boutin took silver to capture her third medal of the Games.

Italy's Arianna Fontana won bronze in the race, which featured a dramatic wipeout by the two South Koreans in the final, Shim Sukhee and Choi Minjeong, as they rounded the second-last turn.

Shim was assessed a penalty for impeding.

Back To Top