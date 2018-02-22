News

Aussie bobsleigh team involved in practice crash

AAP /

Australia's four-man bobsleigh team have been cleared to compete after crashing in training at the PyeongChang Olympics.

Driver Lucas Mata, David Mari, Lachlan Reidy and Hayden Smith made a mistake entering corner 12 of the track, resulting in their sled tipping over into corner 15.

INCREDIBLE COURAGE: Aussie skier's gutsy act after breaking collerbone

HISTORY MADE: Kiwi teenagers break 26-year medal drought

The sledders suffered ice burns and scrapes but passed medical tests to return to the track on Friday for their final two training heats.

The sled took on only cosmetic damage.

The Aussies in practice. Image: Getty

It is owned by Australia and was not the one borrowed from Canada as part of a swap deal, the Australian Olympic Committee has confirmed.

The deal saw Australia gain the approximately $150,000 sled in exchange for one of its accredited coaching spots for the Olympics, which was given to Canada.

After Mata and Mari finished 21st this week in the two-man, the quartet begin competing with the first two heats on Saturday followed by the final two a day later.

Australia are chasing their best four-man result at an Olympics since finishing 20th at the 1994 Lillehammer Games.

