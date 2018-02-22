Incredible act of trickery that won USA hockey gold

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson already has a nickname for the move she used to score the shootout goal that clinched Team USA's first gold medal in 20 years.

Every great Olympic hockey moment needs a nickname, and February 22 marks the 38th anniversary of the "Miracle on Ice," after all.

DISRESPECTFUL OR HEROIC? Silver medallist's defiant act divides opinion

In accordance to the epic USA-Canada rivalry, Thursday's gold-medal game lived up to its billing.

It will go down as one of the greatest moments in US Olympic history thanks to Lamoureux-Davidson, who broke a 2-2 tie in the shootout's sixth round by dekeing Canada goalie Shannon Szabados out of her skates.

Meghan Agosta took the final shot for Canada but was turned away by Maddie Rooney, who was stellar in the US net.

And Lamoureux-Davidson says she evoked Britney Spears to trademark the move.

After the game, NBC's Pierre McGuire asked Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Jocelyne's sister who scored the game-tying goal with 6:21 remaining in regulation, about the shootout move that will live in infamy.

It turns out the twins have been practicing the manoeuvre for four years with skills coach Peter Elander.

And Lamoureux-Davidson had pulled it off earlier in the tournament on a goal against the Olympic Athletes of Russia.

It was the ultimate redemption for the Americans, who watched the Canadians steal a gold out from their noses four years ago in Sochi in similar overtime dramatics.

The US hadn't won gold since the 1998 Nagano Games, each year since belonging to Canada.

Let it be known: "Oops I Did it Again" is now the single greatest moment in US women's hockey history.