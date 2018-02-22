Silver medallist's defiant act divides opinion

Jocelyne Larocque has caused a stir after the women's ice hockey final, with some calling her disrespectful, while others have hailed her a hero.

The celebration and medal presentation for the ice hockey final was definitely the cherry on top of an incredible gold medal game that will go down in infamy, a 3-2 US win over Canada in a shootout.

For those who noticed, during the silver medal awards, Canadian player Larocque couldn’t get the second-place medal off of her neck quick enough.

It wasn’t around her neck for longer than one second before she yanked it off in disgust, clearly unhappy with anything less than gold.

For many fans watching on, Larocque's actions were disrespectful and unsportsmanlike.

Even some Canadians weren't happy with what they saw.

#USAvsCAN Okay, who else is going to call out Canadas Jocelyne Larocque for being TOTALLY unsportsmanlike by taking off the silver medal. Horrible look #NoClass — Tim S. AKA BoogeyMan (@TheBoogeyPage) February 22, 2018

@HC_Women very disappointed in Jocelyne Larocque’s display of incredibly un-Canadian sportsmanship and being a poor loser. Taking off her medal immediately after being presented with it. — LeslieAnneO (@LeslieAnneOsh) February 22, 2018

Disappointed in Jocelyne Larocque. She couldn’t be bothered to say thank you and immediately took the medal off for remainder of presentation @TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/XPAyaOYlpJ — Eh-Wynner (@aWYNNING) February 22, 2018

My apologies, it was Jocelyne Larocque. She still has a gold already and shouldn't be such a bad sport about it. That was like the least Canadian thing to do, ever. — Nikki B ♠ (@CCJ985989) February 22, 2018

So Jocelyne Larocque Wikipedia page has been updated as well. She is the Canada hockey player who ripped off her silver medal. pic.twitter.com/IOGeN43ILq — Adam (@Buckeyes0331) February 22, 2018

However some have come out in support of Larocque, backing her actions as showing her utmost thirst to win.

What a move by Jocelyne Larocque, honestly respect it. Missing out on five-peat, that’s not silver, that’s losing gold. pic.twitter.com/5xFiaUX53v — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) February 22, 2018

People calling Jocelyne Larocque a bad sport. Smh. Did you ever think that maybe she's a vampire? Huh? Ya think about that? — The Real Suiter (@ZaQ5322) February 22, 2018

“you win a gold or a bronze medal, but you do not win a silver. you get it.” if your dumbass doesn’t get why Jocelyne Larocque (Gold medalist in Sochi) took off the silver medal. — emzers 🍰 (@jeongguksjimin) February 22, 2018

goodnight only to Jocelyne Larocque for rightfully taking off that stinking silver medal off her neck. you m’am are the real mvp. — emzers 🍰 (@jeongguksjimin) February 22, 2018

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the shootout winner to win USA's first women's Olympic ice hockey gold since 1998 and snap a streak of four consecutive titles for their arch-rivals.

The US prevailed after the teams were locked at 2-2 after regulation and through a 20-minute overtime period.

It was a classic grudge match between the long-time adversaries, who are only two countries to have won gold in women's ice hockey since it made its Olympic debut 20 years ago in Nagano.

In a back-and-forth game, the US led early before Canada rallied to take charge in the second period, appearing set for a fifth straight gold until Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Jocelyne's twin, tied the scores with a breakaway goal late in the third.

Neither team found the net in overtime as the contest went to a shootout, with the US drawing first blood when Gigi Marvin scored on the first shot of the tiebreaker.

Canada's Meghan Agosta replied to make it 1-1. Then, in the fourth shootout round, Canada's Melodie Daoust and American Amanda Kessel, sister of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Phil, both scored to make it 2-2.

As the contest remained locked at 2-2 after five rounds, it went to sudden-death with Lamoureux-Davidson drawing Shannon Szabados toward her before sliding the puck behind the Canadian goalie to put the US ahead.

With the medal now on the line, the Canadians sent Agosta out again but she was foiled by goaltender Maddie Rooney to seal a magnificent win for the Americans.

with AAP