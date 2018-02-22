USA claims gold in epic ice hockey shootout

The USA has snapped Canada's gold medal winning streak after triumphing in an epic shootout in the women's ice hockey final at PyeongChang on Thursday.

Meghan Agosta needed to make her penalty shot with the USA up 3-2 in the shootout but Maddie Rooney came up with the save to win it for the Americans.

AWKWARD: North Korean cheerleader accidentally applauds Americans

BRUTAL: Father's reaction to Linsey Vonn's bronze medal

The USA got off to a dream start in the opening period with Hilary Knight redirecting a shot from Sidney Morin for an early lead against their North American rivals.

But in a sign of things to come, Haley Irwin deflected in a pass from Blayre Turnbull to hit back for the Canadians in the second period.

Marie-Philip Poulin fired Canada into the lead with an opportunistic strike past USA goaltender Rooney.

The Americans needed a response in the final period and it came courtesy of Monique Lamoureux-Morando, whose breakaway goal tied the match at 2-2 and sent the gold medal clash into overtime.

Canada had a chance to win it before the shootout after getting a power play with 1:35 left on the clock in OT but it wasn't to be.

The epic showdown was the fifth time in six Winter Games that the North American neighbours have squared off against one another.

Canada was looking to claim an incredible fifth successive Winter Olympics gold medal and a hat-trick of victories against the USA.

The Canadians beat their neighbours to gold in the final at Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014.

Finally in 2018, the USA was able to turn the tide.