Lindsey Vonn's Olympic swansong ends in heartbreak

Lindsey Vonn was on the cusp of a fairytale gold medal in PyeongChang, until disaster struck.

After finishing first in the downhill portion of the alpine combined, Vonn went off course in the slalom, and her likely last Olympic race ended in disappointment.

Switzerland's Michelle Gisin won gold, while American Mikaela Shiffrin took silver while another Swiss Wendy Holdener won bronze.

Vonn was the last skier to compete and was eyeing off the gold, but did not finish her slalom run, leaving the 24-year-old Gisin to take her first Olympic medal.

“I’m a pretty good competitor,” Vonn said shortly after completing her downhill run, and roughly three hours before she pushed out of the slalom starting gate.

“I’m going to give it hell, and maybe I can pull out a miracle.”

She didn’t get that miracle.

The slalom had victimised Vonn’s teammate Shiffrin last week; Shiffrin finished just off the podium in what’s long been her best event.

Shiffrin entered the slalom run with a time of 1:41.35 in the downhill, good enough for sixth place but nearly two full seconds behind Vonn.

“It almost takes the pressure off,” Shiffrin said of her downhill time. “I can ski free and see what happens.”

What happened was, Shiffrin finished in second to take the silver.

Vonn had given herself the best chance possible, but the slalom is a far more demanding event, requiring technical precision in addition to fearless speed.

The race marks a transitional time in American skiing history.

Vonn, barring what she’s called a medical miracle, won’t be back for any future Olympics.

Shiffrin now becomes the face of skiing, and she can count on being in position to come back for two or three more of these.

It’s going to be fascinating to watch how much more hardware the United States can pile up in the coming years.

