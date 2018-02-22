Brutal extent of Canadian crash skier's injuries revealed

Freestyle skier Christopher Delbosco remains hospitalised in a stable condition with a long list of injuries, Team Canada announced on Thursday.

Delbosco broke his pelvis and four ribs as the result of a high-flying crash in Wednesday’s qualifying for the men’s ski cross.

He also suffered a pulmonary contusion (bruised lungs).

Delbosco, an American who lives in Montreal and competes for Team Canada, was participating in the eighth heat when he lost control on one of the final jumps and backward somersaulted hard into the ground.

Emergency workers attended to him for more than 10 minutes before carting him off for medical attention.

Delbosco waved to fans as he left the hill.

The event was later won by fellow Canada teammate Brady Leman, who offered his thoughts on Delbosco’s situation.

“It sucks, it’s a teammate,” Leman told reporters in PyeongChang. “Del was skiing super, super fast.

"In training he was one of the top guys every day. So he would have been tough to beat I think if he could have stayed on his feet.

“It’s too bad. I hope he’s all right. It’s a pretty dangerous sport.”

Terence Tchiknavorian of France was also hospitalised with a suspected fractured shin, while Austria's Christoph Wahrstoetter also suffered a concussion after colliding with Sweden's Erik Mobaerg.

