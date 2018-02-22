News

Skier's bad luck story worsens with sickening crash

7Sport /

Torin Yater-Wallace's horror run of bad luck continued at PyeongChang, with the American skier lucky to walk away from a sickening crash in the men's halfpipe.

The 22-year-old suffered a terrifying fall after going for broke in his third and final run at the Phoenix Snow Park on Thursday.

Yater-Wallace was aiming to better his score of 65.20 from the first run when he went for a big air, to disastrous effect.

The American was only partly through a 1080-degree spin when his ski slammed into the lip of the halfpipe, causing him to topple painfully over.

It was the sort of accident that has left other athletes with broken bones this Games, with Canada's Christopher Delbosco and and Frenchman Terence Tchiknavorian both suffering breaks in the men's ski cross a day earlier.

Luckily for Yater-Wallace, he was able to walk away from the crash unharmed.

Fans quickly took to social media to sympathise with Yater-Wallace, who has a had a torrid time with injuries, illness and family tragedy over the last few years.




Just two years ago a mysterious illness left Yater-Wallace on the brink of death.

The American was left in a medically-induced coma for 10 days after suffering a rare infection in his liver and gall bladder.

Two months later, Yater-Wallace remarkably went on to win gold at the Winter X Games in Oslo, Norway.

He was also considered one of the favourites for the gold medal in Sochi four years ago but the death of his mother before the Games left him grief-stricken and ultimately, out of contention.

Sadly for the supremely talented 22-year-old, his ill fortune followed him to PyeongChang.

In better news for the United States, David Wise and Alex Ferreira claimed an American one-two, with scores of 97.20 and 96.40 respectively, enough to take home gold and silver.

Sixteen year-old Nico Porteous from New Zealand won the bronze, courtesy of a 94.80 in his second run.

