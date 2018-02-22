Aussie silver medallist Hughes handed flag honour

Jarryd Hughes has been named as the flagbearer for Australia at the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

Hughes, a silver medallist in the snowboard cross, will fly the flag for his country on Sunday.

“I am so excited to be chosen to be the flagbearer for the closing ceremony. It’s hard to put into words,” he said.

“It is the cherry on top of what has been the most amazing Olympic campaign.

"I am so proud to lead out this group of Australian athletes who have all been both an inspiration to me and the entire country throughout the Games.”

The 22-year-old was one of three medallists for Australia in PyeongChang, along with halfpipe rider Scotty James and moguls skier Matt Graham.

While there are numerous tournaments to compete in first, Hughes is already looking forward to the next Winter Olympics.

“I still can’t quite believe I am an Olympic silver medallist. I’m sure it’s going to take a little while to sink in," he said.

“It’s a huge inspiration to keep pushing towards my, hopefully, third Olympic Games in Beijing 2022.”

