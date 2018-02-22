Aussie misses very first gate in slalom shocker

Australian skier Dominic Demschar has suffered an embarrassing mishap in the slalom, coming unstuck on the very first gate.

The Aussie came out of the blocks in his first run on Thursday but somehow managed to straddle the first gate within a matter of seconds.

BRUTAL: How Lindsey Vonn's father reacted to her bronze medal

Demschar's skis accidentally went either side of the gate, meaning he technically missed it and was immediately disqualified.

After four years of hard work and dedication, it was a cruel end to the Aussie's campaign.

However Demschar wasn't alone in crashing out of the slalom, with only 52 of 106 skiers managing to finish the tricky course.

Austrian favourite Marcel Hirscher had his quest for a third gold medal at the PyeongChang Games ended when he bombed out.

Hirscher failed to find his rhythm on a course set by his own coach, Michael Pircher, and eventually missed a gate.

The 28-year-old had already won the men's alpine combined and giant slalom, his first individual Olympic titles after having dominated the World Cup for the last six years.

He was aiming to become only the fourth skier in history to win a third gold medal at a single Olympics, joining Austria's Toni Sailer (1956), Frenchman Jean-Claude Killy and Croatia's Janica Kostelic (2002).

It was Hirscher's first failure in 21 slaloms, taking in the World Cup and world championships.

Hirscher said he had not been overwhelmed by pressure, but revealed he had not been comfortable training all week.

"No, no. After winning two gold medals there is no pressure at all," he said.

"Everything is fine, I feel sorry for my special discipline slalom, but on the other side these were very successful Olympic Games."

Hirscher said that while his exit was "disappointing", he had not been expecting to "medal in slalom because training was really bad".

"In the giant slalom it was OK with the snow conditions, but with slalom skis I really don't prefer these aggressive conditions but this is definitely my mistake."

Swedish veteran Andre Myhrer took the gold after first leg leader Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway skied out after a handful of turns on his second run.

Myhrer finished 0.34 seconds ahead of Switzerland's Ramon Zenhaeusern, in a combined time of 1 minute 38.99 seconds for the two runs, becoming the oldest gold medallist in the alpine skiing discipline.

Austria's Michael Matt claimed bronze, 0.33 seconds further back.

with agencies