Kiwi teenagers make history with double bronze

Teenagers Nico Porteous and Zoi Sadowski Synnott have won New Zealand's first Winter Olympics medals in 26 years.

Sadowski Synnott, 16, won bronze in the women's snowboard big air final on Thursday, before Porteous, also 16, won bronze in the men's ski halfpipe final merely an hour later.

BRUTAL: Father's reaction to Linsey Vonn's bronze medal

The medals are New Zealand's second and third in Winter Olympics history, following Annelise Coberger's slalom silver in 1992.

Sadowski Synnott reached the podium on the back of jumps worth 65.50 and 92.00 points, failing to record a score on her third run when she couldn't pull off a huge move.

But it proved enough as numerous rivals also failed to stick their landings in their bid to go home with a medal.

Porteous uncorked a 94.80 in his second run to temporarily sore into the gold medal position.

However he was eventually reeled in by Americans David Wise and Alex Ferreira, but still grabbed a remarkable medal.

With six of the top 10 skiers in the World Cup rankings hailing from the United States, many had predicted an All-American podium sweep.

However, Porteous had other ideas as he produced a stunning second run that belied his age to secure New Zealand's second bronze medal of the day.

with AAP