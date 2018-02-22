Luge-loving dog goes nuts watching Games on TV

News

Fans of all shapes and sizes. Even species.

Take for example, this adorable luge-loving dog and the antics that are likely to see it become an internet sensation.

Hilarious footage has been posted on social media showing the canine glued to the television screen, riding all the thrills and spills of one of the most exhilarating events at PyeongChang, the skeleton luge.

The funny four-legged friend hysterically tries to keep up with the constant camera angle changes and the ridiculous speeds of the competitor as he whizzes down the course.

The dog's head bobs up and down, back and forth as he feverishly tries to keep up with the action on the screen.

But arguably, the most adorable part of the clip comes when the run finishes and the dog - much like one that has just returned a tennis ball - turns to its owner as if to say, "let's go again."

Priceless.

