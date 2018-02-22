Father's brutal response to Lindsey Vonn bronze

The father of skiing star Lindsey Vonn gave an insight into why the pair had been estranged for so many years with a brutal response to his daughter's bronze medal.

An emotional Vonn signed off from her Olympic downhill career with a third place finish, saying her "hurting body" would not allow her to compete at the Beijing Games in four years time.

Claiming bronze behind Italian winner Sofia Goggia and silver medallist Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway, Vonn confirmed that it was her last ever Olympic downhill.

"If you think what's happened over the last eight years and what I've been through to get here, I gave it all and to come away with a medal is a dream come true," said Vonn.

"You've got to put things into perspective. Of course, I would have loved a gold medal but, honestly, this is amazing and I'm so proud."

However, if her dad - who she only recently reconciled with - was gushing with pride too, he certainly had a funny way of showing it.

"It's great skiing, but it reminds me of something that (American skier) Buddy Werner used to say," Alan Kildow told USA Today Sports.

"He said there's two places in the race, first and last, and I only want one of them."

Never mind that at 33 his daughter had become the oldest female medallist in Olympic downhill history.

Vonn's father said his daughter let herself down by not being aggressive enough.

"Just little, little spots," he added.

"Just not quite risking enough. Not straightening the line out, just the ski was a little... not quite carving in some places like it should have. But a great result. A great result."

Vonn and her father only reunited last year following the death of her grandfather - who was firmly in the American's thoughts going into the Games.

"I wanted to win so much for him," Vonn said in reference to her late grandfather after the race.

"But I still think I made him proud. Our family never gives up, and I kept working hard and I’m really proud of this medal. I know he is, too."

After debuting aged 17 at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, where her best finish was sixth in the combined, Vonn suffered an injury which dented her chances in Turin four years later before winning downhill gold and super-G bronze in Vancouver in 2010.

Injury ruled Vonn out of Sochi in 2014 and her appearance in Pyeongchang is testament to her professionalism and never-say-die attitude after a series of other devastating injuries.

"Yeah, I'm going to miss the Olympics, that was one of the reasons why it was so emotional for me today," she said.

"I love racing in the Olympics, I love racing, being in the start gate with so much pressure you feel suffocated, but somehow you will yourself to give everything you have and you throw yourself down mountain in hopes of a medal.

"I wish I could keep skiing, I wish my body doesn't hurt as bad as it does."

As it stands, Vonn became the oldest Olympic female medallist in alpine skiing with her downhill bronze, a record previously held by Austrian Michaela Dorfmeister (super-G 2006).

The American had joked that she would require "medical miracles" to extend her trophy-laden career, although she has confirmed that she will race next season in a bid to better Ingemar Stenmark's World Cup win record of 86.

The four-time World Cup overall champion's tally is currently 81.

