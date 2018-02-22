'Wild Wednesday' full of carnage on the slopes

It was called Wild Wednesday for a reason, and those reasons were hard to watch but impossible to turn away from.

There were crashes galore at an action-packed day of Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

The most fearsome came in the men’s snow cross where Christopher Delbosco suffered a broken pelvis and Terence Tchiknavorian of France was taken to hospital with a suspected fractured shin.

But there was also skidding skiers in the downhill and sliding skaters in the rink.

Check out all the action above.