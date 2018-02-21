Norwegian breaks Winter Games medal record

Norwegian cross country skier Marit Bjoergen has become the most successful winter Olympian of all time after taking bronze with Maiken Caspersen Falla in PyeongChang for the women's team sprint.

It was Bjoergen's 14th medal since making her Olympic debut in 2002 in Salt Lake City.

The 37-year-old surpasses fellow Norwegian, biathlete Ole Einar Bjourndalen.

She has already taken gold in PyeongChang in the women's 4x5-kilometre relay, silver in the 15-kilometre skiathlon and bronze in the 10-kilometre freestyle.

Her haul now stands at 7-4-3 which leaves her in third in the list by gold medals, behind Bjoerndalen (8-4-1) and cross-country skier Bjoern Daehlie (8-4-0). Bjoergen has a final chance to go top in Sunday's 30km.

Kikkan Randall and Jessica Diggins won the women's team sprint gold on Wednesday, delivering the first Olympic cross-country medal for the United States since 1976.

Diggins held off the challenge of Sweden's Stina Nilsson in a furious sprint for the line.

Norway then won gold in the men's event, their 11th of the PyeongChang Games and 31st total medal.

D O M I N A N T 🇳🇴



Norway's #PyeongChang2018 cross country medals so far:



🥈 ladies' skiathlon

🥉🥈🥇 men's skiathlon

🥈 ladies' sprint

🥇 men's sprint

🥉🥇ladies' 10km

🥈 men's 15km

🥇 ladies' relay

🥇 men's relay

🥉 ladies' team sprint

🥇 men's team sprint pic.twitter.com/CGznwvlDau — 7Olympics (@7olympics) February 21, 2018

Australia's cross-country skiing team sprint came up short with both men's and women's failing to make the finals.

The men's team of Callum Watson and Phillip Bellingham were 13th in their qualification run, one minute and 34.39 off the pace.

The women fared better as Jessica Yeaton and Barbara Jezersek finished sixth.

with AAP