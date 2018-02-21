Canadian skier fractures pelvis in terrifying crash

News

Christopher Delbosco has suffered a broken pelvis and Terence Tchiknavorian of France was taken to hospital with a suspected fractured shin after a crash-ridden men's ski cross on Wednesday.

An Austrian team official said Christoph Wahrstoetter had also suffered a concussion after colliding with Sweden's Erik Mobaerg.

INCREDIBLE: 16-year-old breaks figure skating world record

ALL AN ACT: Why 'skating's greatest love story' isn't as it seems

Mobaerg was able to walk away from the crash and was seen talking to reporters after the event.

Delbosco received lengthy medical treatment after landing on his back, but was seen raising his arms as he was carried off the course on a stretcher.

Awful scenes for Delbosco. Image: Getty

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Tchiknavorian's teammate Jean Frederic Chapuis told reporters that the 25-year-old had suffered a broken leg but this wasn't confirmed by the press attache, who stressed on waiting for official confirmation from the team doctor.

Despite the three injuries, as well as a collision between Kevin Drury and Sergey Ridzik in the final, the athletes refused to blame the course and said injuries were part of the sport.

"Throughout the season you see a lot of crashes," said Drury.

"It is part of the sport. It is the bad part of the sport but it is kind of what happens."

"It is sad (these injuries) are happening," added Slovenia's Filip Flisar, who went out in the semi-finals.

"There is not a lot you can do because the specifics of the sport itself are extreme."

Brady Leman earned gold for Canada, beating Marc Bischofberger of Switzerland in a wild final at Phoenix Snow Park.

Leman took the lead early during Wednesday's last round and then held off Bischofberger in a two-man duel after Canada's Kevin Drury and Russian athlete Sergey Ridzik collided.

Ridzik picked himself up and raced down for bronze well behind.

Russian athletes are still without a gold medal as the Pyeongchang Games enter their final days.

with agencies

