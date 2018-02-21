Lindsey Vonn's haters boo her bronze medal on social media

Lindsey Vonn is indisputably one of the greatest American skiers of all time, and at 33 years old, she found herself back on the Olympic podium for the third time in her storied career.

Vonn won the bronze medal in the ladies downhill final, and although it’s an objectively impressive achievement, an increasingly familiar anti-Vonn narrative emerged yet again in comment sections and on Twitter timelines everywhere.

She continues to draw the ire of a subsection of the internet that is offended by her anti-Donald Trump statements earlier in the Games.

Before the race was even over, self-proclaimed Americans were taking to Twitter to congratulate gold medalist Sofia Goggia from Italy and Norway’s silver medalist, Ragnhild Mowinckel, for beating Vonn – and to invoke karma as the reason she failed to win the gold.

@goggiasofia congratulations on beating @lindseyvonn! I’m an American with Italian heritage and you set a better example for our country than Lindsey does. Enjoy your #GoldMedal for 🇮🇹 at the #OlympicGames2018! — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) February 21, 2018

Watching Downhill Women's Olympics and hoping Lindsey Vonn doesn't win a medal.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Debby Martinez (@DebbyMartinez12) February 21, 2018

No gold for Vonn!!!! Love it, karma beyotch!! — SpursMan (@K_Syotos111k) February 21, 2018

Dear Lindsey Vonn - @realDonaldTrump does NOT invite losers to the #WhiteHouse. When you talk big, you have to back it up. #LindseyChokeVonn#LindseyVonn https://t.co/B4mn6Xg1CW — HuntingRinos (@RinoNewsdotcom) February 21, 2018

Of course there were plenty of encouraging tweets as well, and Vonn supporters were again quick to note the hypocrisy of actively rooting against an American athlete as a show of national pride or respect for the president.

It's so nice to see these #MAGA self proclaimed lovers of America and free speech and patriots root so hard against American Olympic athlete Lindsey Vonn simply because she said things (free speech) against Trump and their wittle feelings are hurt. pic.twitter.com/SQRLi1KuIE — Nathan Platt (@nathanplatt) February 21, 2018

Imagine hating Lindsey Vonn because she don’t have the same political opinion as you. Guess you gotta hate half of the USA too for not having the same opinion 🤷🏿‍♂️ #USA — All Sports!! (@sportsnews1235) February 21, 2018

These #Vonn mentions on Twitter are so out of control, go USA & go #olympics ❤️🙏🏻 — Kali (@KaliHaas) February 21, 2018

So funny these little Trumpettes trolling Lindsey Vonn who is successful and has won more downhill races in history. — Chocolate Lab (@Landesigner) February 21, 2018

In the end, it was Vonn who had the quip of the night, joking to NBC’s Heather Cox that she felt she had a good chance at the medals because “there’s no snowboarders in the race today” — a reference to Ester Ledecka’s incredible upset to win gold in the Super-G.

Vonn also got incredibly emotional talking about her last downhill race and what it means to her to win a medal for her grandfather.

“I’m really proud of this medal and I know he is too,” she said.

Vonn will have once more chance at a medal when she skis in her final race of the Olympics on Wednesday in the ladies combined event.

