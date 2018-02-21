Why 'skating's greatest love story' is just an act

News

If there’s one word that can adequately describe Tessa Virtue’s partnership with Scott Moir, it’s chemistry.

The Canadian figure skaters are the talk of the Winter Olympics after taking home gold in the ice dancing competition in PyeongChang on Tuesday.

INCREDIBLE: 15-year-old breaks figure skating world record

And while their world record-breaking performance, an overall score of 206.07, was highly impressive, there was something else people couldn't stop going on about - their incredible romantic chemistry.

But despite their sizzling routines on the ice, it's all just for show, and the partners of 20 years aren't actually dating in real life.

Moir and Virtue. Image: Getty

After their final performance on Tuesday, Tessa and Scott opened up about their platonic relationship.

“Your chemistry’s undeniable. Twitter’s exploding. They want you guys to be a couple,” Today's Hoda Kotb told the pair.

Virtue, 28, responded: "Well, that’s such a compliment that you feel that when you watch us skate.

"We love performing together. We love storytelling, especially with Satine and Christian in the Moulin Rouge! program.

"That was really close to our hearts. We knew we wanted to skate to that music."

"Guess mission accomplished," Moir, 30, added. "That was the story we were telling, so I’m happy that you fell in love with that."

But despite their denials, the internet refuses to believe the Canadians aren't in love.













In a previous interview, Moir revealed how the pair did date for about eight months when he was 10 and Tessa was 8.

"It was romantic in the beginning," he joked.

The magic between the two is equally present on and off the ice.

Virtue and Moir with their gold medals. Image: Getty

Virtue and Moir are extremely close, and the two have been with each other through 20 years of practice, training, travel and competition.

Yahoo Canada Sports caught up with the Canadian skating greats a few months before PyeongChang and Moir, who couldn’t speak highly enough of his long-time partner, explained it’s a combination of important personality traits that makes Virtue so vital to the pair’s success.

“She’s actually hilarious. I think some people would be surprised,” said Moir. “A lot of people knows she’s a genius, She’ very smart. But she has a great drive as well. So she has a pretty good combo, fun to work with, best business partner ever.”

Virtue reciprocates the same level of praise for her partner, especially his dancing skills. She calls Moir the best ice dancer ever, and it’s hard to argue — especially with someone who knows him so well.

You guys aren't fooling anyone. Image: Getty

“The sad thing is after 20 years I still find Scott hysterical. He’s extremely passionate, has such great empathy for others,” Virtue said. “If any music is playing, I love to see how Scott will react to it because he just has this innate ability to connect with music.”

After securing gold as part of Canada squad for the skating team event last week, the pair followed it up with another gold in ice dance.

With five Olympic medals, Virtue and Moir are now the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history.

